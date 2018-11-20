

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon city councillors and the mayor are getting a raise to offset an expiring tax exemption.

Council voted in favour of an increase that would see the mayor’s salary jump to $145,000 from $123,000 and to $67,000 from $56,000 for councillors.

Their net take-home pay would stay roughly the same, according to the Municipal Review Commission.

The move is to offset a tax exemption Ottawa is removing for elected officials as of Jan. 1.