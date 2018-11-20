Salary increase approved for Saskatoon council
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 12:28PM CST
Saskatoon city councillors and the mayor are getting a raise to offset an expiring tax exemption.
Council voted in favour of an increase that would see the mayor’s salary jump to $145,000 from $123,000 and to $67,000 from $56,000 for councillors.
Their net take-home pay would stay roughly the same, according to the Municipal Review Commission.
The move is to offset a tax exemption Ottawa is removing for elected officials as of Jan. 1.