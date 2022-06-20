RVers not deterred by Sask gas prices
As Saskatoon gas prices rise it gets more costly for those looking at lengthy road trips this summer.
For Glen and Jean Lee from Innisfil, Ont., there was no second-guessing their decision to RV to Cranbrook, BC.
“Just got to pay more money, I guess, is the answer. There is no fix,” Glen Lee said. “We’ve been travelling many miles for a long time, and we enjoy it.”
The couple has a fifth-wheel trailer and has stopped in Saskatoon to visit family. To fill up their Ford F-350 diesel truck hauling their RV it is used to cost around $85. Now it's nearly $200.
“It’s really awful but as I say we don’t really have a choice,” he said.
The couple has been somewhat forced to make the road trip since they are moving into their new home in Cranbrook. However, even if they weren’t, Lee said they would still be RVing this summer despite the high gas costs.
“Likely still go ahead and do it,” he said. “We like being in the trailer and it’s just part of what we do.”
Canada West RV sales manager Steve Green says he noticed some customers’ hesitancy due to the high price of gas. However, their sales continue to remain steady.
“It hasn't been ‘No, we're not going to buy a trailer because of it’,” said Green.
It used to cost some motorhomes around $135 to fill up and now some of them are costing as much as $270, according to Green.
“People are going, ‘It’s going to cost me a lot more money to pull my trailer this year’,” he said.
The dealership carries typically around 100 RVs but due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it’s down to roughly 40. This is caused by manufacturing shutdowns and the vaccine mandate not allowing truckers to transport vehicles across the border.
