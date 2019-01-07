The Saskatchewan Rush raised their 2018 National Lacrosse League banner to the rafter of the Sasktel Centre on Saturday night and then proceeded to show the expansion San Diego Seals why they are the defending champs.

Ben McIntosh led the way for the Rush with five goals and four assists as Saskatchewan cruised to a 16-12 win.

Before the game was pomp and pageantry as the championship banner was raised and select season ticketholders presented the players with their championship rings.

Rings were also presented to Dan Dawson, Tor Reinholdt, Tyler Carlson, Johnny Pearson and Adrian Sorichetti of the Seals, who were part of the Rush’s championship run also year.

“At the end of the day, it was just an unbelievable experience, having that banner raised,” Sorichetti said. “They’re a special group over there.”

As the ball dropped on the first quarter, Saskatchewan held a slim 6-5 lead. After Garrett Billings scored to open the first for San Diego, McIntosh scored two straight.

Turner Evans and Kyle Buchanan gave the Seals a 3-2 lead before defenceman Jordi Jones-Smith scored his first career NLL goal for the Rush to tie the game.

This year’s first overall draft pick Austin Staats put one passed Rush goalie Evan Kirk on the power play to regain the lead, but McIntosh scored his hat trick and Ryan Keenan got on the scoreboard until Staats struck again on the power play.

With an extra attacker on the floor, Matthew Dinsdale scored the go-ahead goal with three seconds left in the quarter.

Sorichetti found the back of the net 3:14 into the second, but last year’s NLL MVP Mark Matthews scored at 5:45 to give the Rush a 7-6 lead.

Billings scored his second as the Seals continued to keep pace with the Rush on the power play.

“They’re not your typical expansion team, that’s for sure,” McIntosh said about the Seals following the game. “They’re going to get a lot of wins this year and they’re going to be really competitive.”

The Rush then went on a two-goal run with goals from Jeff Shattler and Curtis Knight. Dawson made it a one-goal game, but Matthews scored with an extra attacker as well with four seconds left until have time to make it 10-8 for Saskatchewan.

“I thought considering the distractions at the start of the game with the ceremony I thought we were pretty focused,” said Rush head coach and general manager Derek Keenan. “First half, too many penalties. They were four for four (on the power play) I think.

“We cleaned that up. The offense was great for 60 minutes. We never stopped playing, had come good looks on just about every possession.”

The Rush started to pull away in the second half with a three goal run to open the third with two goals from Shattler, one from McIntosh.

Turner Evans and Staats scored for the Seals to make it 13-10 for Saskatchewan.

Jeff Shattler for the Rush and Kyle Buchanan for the Seals traded goals. McIntosh added a marker at 5:46 before another newcomer, Connor Robinson, also scored his first NLL goal for the Rush.

Staats scored on the power play with 13 seconds left in the game, but at that point it was out of reach.

The Rush is back in action on Saturday as they had to Rogers Arena to take on the Vancouver Warriors. Next home game is Saturday, Jan. 19, against the Rochester Knighthawks at 7:30 p.m. on Co-op Field at SaskTel Centre.