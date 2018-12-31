It took nearly a half of lacrosse before NLL champions Saskatchewan Rush got their legs under them, but it wasn’t enough as they lost to the New England Black Wolves 12-11 on Friday night in Uncasville, CT.

Goaltender Evan Kirk struggled in the first half, but found his groove in the second half to finish with 41 saves on 52 shots in the game.

“It’s a tough one to swallow because we deserved a better fate,” Kirk said in a press release. “You could say every excuse in the book, but they played well and we need to clean some stuff up.”

New England got off to a quick 3-0 lead with goals from Reilly O’Connor, Dereck Downs and Callum Crawford.

Saskatchewan replied on the power play from last year’s Most Valuable Player Mark Matthews.

With time winding down on the first, John Lafontaine threw a huge hit on Mike Messenger as he was crossing the centre line, picked up the ball and scored on the empty net as Kirk was on his way to the bench for an extra attacker. Make it 4-1 New England after the first.

But the Rush isn’t the defending champs for nothing. They quickly tied up the game with a three-goal run with goals from Matthews, Robert Church on the power play and Jeff Shattler.

New England replied with a three-goal run of their own with O’Connor scoring a pair and a marker from Crawford. Shattler scored on the power play to make the score 7-5.

Stephan LeBlanc scored shorthanded and David Brock added an unassisted goal it give the Black Wolves a 9-5 lead.

Ben McIntosh and Matthew Dinsdale scored 40 seconds apart to round out the scoring to make it 9-7 at the half for New England.

“We were flat to start and not very good defensively in the first half,” said Rush head coach and general manager Derek Keenan in a press release.

“I thought we were a lot better defensively in the second half but then our offence went stagnant. They packed the middle and we didn’t respond well.”

Saskatchewan took their first lead of the game in the third as they went on another three-goal run with two goals from McIntosh and one from Church.

Crawford would add a marker with 48 seconds left in the third to tie the game 10-10.

LeBlanc and O’Connor put the Black Wolves up 12-10, but Church found the back of the net with the extra attacker but a late surge but the Rush was all for not as they couldn’t find the tying goal.

The Rush will be back in action for their home opener on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against the expansion San Diego Seals. The Rush will also raise their 2018 championship banner to the rafters of the SaskTel Centre.