The Saskatchewan Rush will have home floor advantage heading into the National Lacrosse League playoffs after defeating the Colorado Mammoth 13-8 on Saturday night at the SaskTel Centre.

With the win, the Rush clinched first place in the West Division and the team’s sixth consecutive division title with a record of 11-7 and will host the Mammoth in the first round of the playoffs.

It was a bounce back game for the Rush after losing 18-8 the previous weekend to the Calgary Roughnecks.

“We were bad last week. We all knew that in the dressing room. We had to look in the mirrors and come out with a better effort this week,” said Rush forward Matthew Dinsdale.

In particular, it was a tune-up game for starting goaltender Evan Kirk. He was pulled after 18 minutes of play in the Calgary game after giving up 10 goals in his return from a groin injury. Against the Mammoth, Kirk stopped 44 of 52 shots for the victory.

“Last week there were some circumstances that were tough. He didn't get any help in front of him,” said Rush head coach and general manager Derek Keenan.

“He hadn't played in five weeks. We probably practiced a little too hard on Friday night, but I wanted to get him some work and he was tired actually and didn't see the ball very well.”

The Rush got off to a quick start against Colorado, holding an 11-1 lead at half time. Saskatchewan got goals from Jeff Shattler, Ryan Keenan, Mark Matthews, Dinsdale, Robert Church and Curtis Knight.

“I think we were just communicating. We were really focused and doing the little things right, not making too many mistakes and making them make mistakes and come out on top,” Kirk said.

Colorado started to cut into the Rush’s lead in the third quarter with goals from Chris Wardle and Jeremy Noble.

Matthews and Noble would exchange goals before Dinsdale scored his fourth of the game to round out the third-quarter scoring.

Saskatchewan was outscored 4-0 in the fourth quarter. Scoring for Colorado were Ryan Lee with a pair of goals, Noble and Brad Self.

The Mammoth will now have to return to the SaskTel Centre on Friday night for the West Division semifinal.

“It just plants doubts in their minds. It's huge to go out and play well and knowing we are going to come back here especially and hopefully have another night like that,” Kirk said.

Ball drop is 7:30 p.m.