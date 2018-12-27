

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatchewan Rush checked off another box off their holiday wishlist on Thursday, signing holdout defenseman Mike Messenger to a new three-year deal.

After signing forward Robert Church to a new deal last week, only defenseman Nic Bilic is the only holdout left to sign a new contract.

Messenger was the third overall pick in the 2016 NLL Entry Draft and earned a spot on the NLL’s All-Rookie Team.

He finished his first pro season placing fourth among defender with 15 points and set a career-high eight goals last season.

Messenger is expected to be in the lineup when the reigning champs begin their season Friday night against the New England Black Wolves in Connecticut.