With first place on the line, the Saskatchewan Rush defeated the Calgary Roughnecks 15-9 on Saturday at the SaskTel Centre.

The win puts the Rush a half-game ahead of the San Diego Seals and a game and a half ahead of the Roughnecks for first place in the National Lacrosse League’s West Division.

“Tonight was the most important game. Obviously it was a west game and any west game is huge, but they came in here and pushed us around a couple weeks ago and if we would have lost tonight we would have lost the tiebreaker with them,” Rush defenceman Kyle Rubisch said.

Rush head coach and general manager Derek Keenan said it was a huge win especially with the way his team played on Saturday night. It was a stark contrast from earlier in the year when the Rush lost three in a row. Saskatchewan now has a three-game winning streak.

“I’m just really happy with our guys, proud of our guys,” he said. “We are getting better and that was our best, most complete game of the year in all areas of our game.”

Calgary opened the scoring at 2:54 of the first quarter on a goal by Tyler Pace, but that would be the only lead the Roughnecks would have all game.

Saskatchewan would go on a three-goal run with a pair of goals by Ryan Keenan and one from Ben McIntosh to make it 3-1.

Curtis Dickson found the back of the net at 9:48 for Calgary, but Matt Hossack replied with a highlight reel goal just over a minute later. Hossack was tripped, but got the shot away while falling.

Zach Currier scored at 11:54 for Calgary shorthanded. The Rush wouldn’t be outdone as Mark Matthews would score 20 seconds later with the man advantage.

Curtis Knight would round out the first quarter scoring to put the Rush up 6-3.

Saskatchewan opened the second with goals from Matthew Dinsdale and Jeff Shattler. Calgary would reply with a two-goal run of its own from Dickson and Dane Dobbie.

Tempers began to flare midway through the second as Ryan Keenan and the Roughnecks’ Eli Salama dropped the gloves.

“When first place is on the line there is a lot of emotion running through both teams. We've had battles last year with the Rush and even when I played for Calgary," said Shattler, who spent 11 season with Calgary before joining Saskatchewan in 2018.

Mike Messenger and Dickson would exchange goals and Shattler would score at 12:36 of the second as the Rush held a 10-6 lead at the half.

The Roughnecks narrowed the Rush’s lead by outscoring Saskatchewan 2-1 in the third quarter. Rhys Duch and Dobbie scored for Calgary, while Curtis Knight had the lone goal from the Rush.

The Rush would pull away in the fourth quarter with goals from Matthews, Shattler and two from Robert Church. Dobbie scored the only goal for Calgary in the final frame.

Saskatchewan now heads into a bye week and return to action against the Buffalo Bandits on March 16 at the SaskTel Centre at 7 p.m.