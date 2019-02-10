

CTV Saskatoon





For the first time since moving to Saskatoon, the Saskatchewan Rush have lost three straight games after falling to the Calgary Roughnecks on Saturday.

After the Rush worked through an early deficit at SaskTel Centre, the Roughnecks rallied in the third quarter with a six goal run to secure the 17-12 victory over the defending National Lacrosse League champions.

This is the first time the Roughnecks have won on Saskatchewan turf.

“Massive win for us,” Calgary’s Curtis Dickson said after putting up four goals and seven assists in the contest. “Our first win in this building. A big win for us. Our offence hadn’t been clicking that well coming into this game and we knew we had to turn things around.”

The Rush will look to snap the streak next week, when the team heads west for a matchup with the Vancouver Warriors.