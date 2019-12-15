SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Rush were defeated by the New England Black Wolves on Saturday during the team’s home opener.

Saturday's game was the team's fifth season opener since moving to Saskatoon from Edmonton.

Mark Mathews would score four goals on 10 shots for the Rush but it would not be enough.

New England showed their dominance throughout the first two quarters, ultimately leading Saskatchewan 9-4 through half time.

The Black Wolves would take the game by a final score of 12-8.

Head coach Derek Keenan said the team is focused on playing week to week to achieve success.

“Everybody that comes to play us, no matter whether it is home or away, they are always going to play hard against us. We always have to get over that hurdle first, and then execute game plans,” said Keenan.

The loss means the Rush is sitting at 1-1 in the NLL standings, while the Black Wolves climb to 2-0.

“It’s a tough league, a lot of teams come after us, but we have had a lot of success so we need to prepare every week,” said Keenan.

The Rush started the season with a victory, defeating the Colorado Mammoth 9-8 in Denver thanks to an eight-point effort by Robert Church.

The Saskatchewan Rush will head to New York on December 28th where they will face off against the New York Riptide.