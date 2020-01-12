SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan rush secured a win on Sunday defeating the San Diego Seals.

The Rush managed to put 12 points on the scoreboard to down the Seals 12-9.

Rush player Ben McIntosh collected a hat-trick on the way to the Rush's victory as well as securing a 4 goal performance, while Evan Kirk in the net made 43 saves.

The Rush are scheduled to play again on January 18th against the Colorado Mammoth at SaskTel Centre.