This Friday’s Saskatchewan Rush pre-season game has officially been cancelled due to the labour dispute between the National Lacrosse League (NLL) and the Professional Lacrosse Players Association (PLPA).

The NLL and PLPA are currently negotiating a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Rush season ticket holders will be refunded. Any season ticket holders on payment plans will be adjusted accordingly.

All other fans that bought single game tickets will receive a full refund.

The Rush’s regular season is scheduled to get underway on Dec. 1 in Georgia against the Swarm. The home opener is slated for Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the SaskTel Centre.