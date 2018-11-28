

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatchewan Rush announced on twitter that assistant coach Jimmy Quinlan has resigned to spend more time with his family.

Quinlan is a former professional lacrosse player, beginning his career with the Toronto Rock in 2005, before being acquired by the Edmonton Rush in 2006, eventually becoming the captain of the team.

Quinlan retired from the NLL as a player in 2013 after playing 135 games as a pro, collecting 106 goals and 123 assists.

Upon his retirement, Quinlan transitioned to defensive coach for the Edmonton Rush and remained in that position when the team moved to Saskatchewan in 2016.

He’s the only Rush player to have his number retired as his number 81 hangs from the rafter of the Sasktel Centre.