BIRCH HILLS -- The aftermath left by a wind and hail storm over the weekend has prompted the RM of Birch Hills to declare a state of emergency.

On Sunday evening, high winds and hail damaged the roofs of buildings, broke trees and overturned grain bins. About 20 grain cars were blown off the train tracks in the RM.

“It was a plow wind,” said Brancepeth resident Dwade Segi. He’s lived in the hamlet, located in the RM, for 16-years.

The roof of the community's water treatment plant was destroyed by the wind.

“I worked until midnight last night trying to get the water treatment plant taken care of. We had to get generators out of Prince Albert.”

SaskPower said 15 power lines were broken in the storm and they are working to restore power in Brancepeth area.

The Reeve of the RM Allan Evans said the state of emergency will help the community access equipment or supplies from the province such as generators.

The RM is also looking at accessing the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program to help with the cleanup, Evans said.