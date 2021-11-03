Rural property crime down across much of Sask.: RCMP

PRINCE ALBERT -

Rural property crime in some Saskatchewan RCMP jurisdictions decreased eight per cent over the past four years, according to RCMP figures.

“This shows that, even though rural property crime is still occurring, police and public prevention efforts are working. That is why we encourage farmers and the public in rural farming areas to continue taking precautions to prevent the theft of farming equipment,” the Saskatchewan RCMP said in a statement to CTV News.

The data largely includes farmland outside the municipal detachment areas of Swift Current, Yorkton, North Battleford, Warman, Martensville, Humboldt, Meadow Lake and Melfort.

It covers the January to August periods between 2017 and 2021, as this year's September and October data is not yet available.

Still, RCMP say rural residents need to take precautions to avoid theft and break-ins. This summer, RCMP say they recorded thefts of agriculture-related items from farms that add up to thousands of dollars in losses.

“Unfortunately, times have changed and so we need to take these precautions,” said Cpl Tyler Zrymiak a member of the Saskatchewan RCMP Crime Reduction Team, which was created in 2018.

He says rural residents need to take keys out of machinery and lock vehicles, homes and shops.

“By putting out messages like this we can hopefully prevent less victimization of our rural residents.”

He recommends people report suspicious activity or crime immediately with as much description as possible to help apprehend thieves and recover items.

He also says crime watch groups that use social media and group texts have helped police.

“They can help guide us through the area quicker and hopefully identify and locate those individuals,” said Zrymiak.

Despite the RCMP figures, Les Nemish, the president of the Prince Albert Rural Crime Watch, believes crime has increased.

RCMP don’t share a lot of information so property crimes aren’t widely known about or published in the media, said Nemish.

People are reporting criminal activity in rural areas on their social media sites a few times a week, he said.

“So it’s all word of mouth, so you hear your neighbour was broken into or their truck was stolen or quads are stolen.”

He says dash cams and cell phones help people document suspicious activity.

RM of Prince Albert Division 2 Coun. Tyler Hazelwood reviews monthly reports from the RCMP that recently showed vehicle thefts and break-ins of unoccupied properties.

He says reporting suspicious vehicles in the RM has also led to the arrest of a few impaired drivers.

“You never know, it could be someone scoping out a property or someone looking at your neighbour’s place to see if they’re home or not,” said Hazelwood.

RCMP recommend rural residents and farmers remove portable items like GPS, electronics and tools from machinery when not in use and store valuable equipment and machinery indoors if possible.

They suggest people make an inventory of equipment and valuables that includes descriptions, serial numbers, makes, models and photos.

RCMP also advise property owners install motion-sensor lights, security cameras and alarm systems.