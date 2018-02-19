

CTV Saskatoon





Police are investigating after a home west of Battleford was shot at on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the rural property around 5 a.m. on Sunday. They say a suspect had been seen breaking into an outbuilding before firing a gun at the home, breaking a window.

A police dog was able to determine that the suspect had fled on foot to a waiting vehicle, but was not able to locate anyone.

The suspect is described as 5’7” tall, wearing dark clothing and a backpack. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.