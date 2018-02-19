Rural home near Battlefords shot at on Sunday morning
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, February 19, 2018 9:24AM CST
Police are investigating after a home west of Battleford was shot at on Sunday morning.
Police were called to the rural property around 5 a.m. on Sunday. They say a suspect had been seen breaking into an outbuilding before firing a gun at the home, breaking a window.
A police dog was able to determine that the suspect had fled on foot to a waiting vehicle, but was not able to locate anyone.
The suspect is described as 5’7” tall, wearing dark clothing and a backpack. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
More Stories
- Petition wants GoFundMe to drop fundraiser for Gerald Stanley's family
- Rural home near Battlefords shot at on Sunday morning
- Hedley withdraws from Junos, plans to discuss 'how we have let some people down'
- Riders sign Charleston Hughes to contract extension
- Canada, Germany tie for gold in two-man bobsled 18
- Bringing family to India coming 'full circle': PM 5
- 'Nerves of steel': French skater finishes routine despite nipple slip 2
- Fergie's 'Star-Mangled Banner' hits a sour note at NBA All-Star Game 1