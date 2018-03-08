Residents in a small community west of Saskatoon highlighted concerns about rural crime at a town hall.

The RCMP say the rural town hall held Thursday night in Perdue, SK was not in response to the Colten Boushie shooting and the acquittal of the man charged in his death, Gerald Stanley.

When asked about property owners right to defend themselves Biggar Detachment's Sgt. Colin Sawrenko says "it’s a question of what's reasonable in that particular circumstance", but wouldn't elaborate.

Most of the people CTV spoke to entering the town hall meeting were concerned about their safety on their rural property with what they say are slow RCMP response times.

"You protect yourself" says Jim Hoffman who farms in the Sunningdale area. "You have to look after your own interests. It's different if you live in the city and the police are five minutes away or down the block, but when you are by yourself you have to have some way of protecting yourself."

Greg Pavloff farms in the Perdue area and wants answers about can protect himself and his family from rural crime.

"What are we able to do on our properties. We want to know what we can do. Were in the middle of nowhere and were stuck, cops maybe two, three hours away. What are we supposed to do?"

The RCMP's presentation focused on their response times of the Biggar detachment and encouraged rural property owners to call them whenever they see anything suspicious on their property.

Thursday night’s meeting in Perdue drew about 100 people.