After what organizers say was a successful day of swabbing potential stem cell donors on Saturday, The Run For Mandi kicked off on Sunday.

The Run For Mandi helps raise money and awareness for people in need of a Stem Cell donation in memory of Saskatchewan Born Mandi Schwartz.

Organizers said over 60 people came forward to enter the donation database before the event yesterday was even over.

Mandi’s brother, St. Louis Blues forward Jaden Schwartz travelled to Saskatoon for the weekend, attending the swab event on Saturday, and the run Sunday.

His teammate and fellow Saskatchewan NHL player Brayden Schenn has also made his way to Saskatoon in support of the event.

The swab event was held at Al Anderson’s Source for sports, partnered with Hockey gives blood, and the Run For Mandi is put on by Breck Construction.