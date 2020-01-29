SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan's chief medical officer says if a case of coronavirus is found in the province, the health authority would inform the public as other provinces have.

So far none are here, Dr. Saqib Shahab said. A widely-shared picture circulating online showing what appears to be a nurse in scrubs with the caption "2 people at St. Paul's hospital have been confirmed for carrying the coronavirus" is false.

"Even if there was something about a specific facility in Saskatchewan I think it's good to go to the credible website, because we will always keep individuals up to date that there's a first case in Saskatchewan, that will be formally announced just like other provinces have done," he said.

Unless someone travelled to China, they should not be concerned about coronavirus, he said. Even if people have travelled to China and are experiencing symptoms, it's likely the common cold.

Five people have been tested for coronavirus in Saskatchewan; one test has come back negative and the others are still awaiting results.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is asked to call the provincial medical health line 8-1-1.