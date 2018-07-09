The day after a correctional officer spoke out about poor working conditions at Saskatoon’s Regional Psychiatric Centre, staff were met with intimidation and fear tactics, a source tells CTV News.

Two guards, who CTV News kept anonymous, gave an eye-opening look into the federal penitentiary, alleging management cover-ups and bullying.

Following the reports, a staff member tells CTV News that management pulled RPC correctional officers into a meeting, saying those who spoke out needed to come forward to be held accountable.

CTV News reached out to Correctional Service Canada for comment. It “could not accommodate” our request for an on-camera interview and has yet to explain why.

A spokesperson for the federal Ministry of Public Safety, the ministry responsible for corrections, responded to the allegations in a statement.

“The importance of ensuring a safe and respectful work environment is one of the first issues Minister Goodale discussed with CSC’s new acting commissioner, who is making it a top priority,” read the statement.

It goes on to say that CSC is revamping its anti-harassment program, launching a national respectful workplace campaign and including commitments related to workplace wellness in its 2018-19 performance agreements for every executive, supervisor and manager at the organization.

The ministry also said the allegations are “simply unacceptable” and have no place in any public or private institution anywhere in Canada. However, the ministry did not say what it will do in response to the allegations.