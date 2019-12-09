SASKATOON -- RCMP say a routine traffic stop led to an arrest and drug seizure.

A vehicle travelling eastbound in the Maidstone area on Highway 16 was stopped by police on Wednesday, RCMP said in a news release.

An RCMP officer suspected drugs were inside the vehicle and upon further investigation arrested the driver for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say 617 grams of cocaine was seized.

The accused, 27-year-old Mark Richard Adlington of Edmonton, is scheduled to appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court in January, police say.