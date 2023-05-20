Roughrider fans enjoy abbreviated Green and White Day in Saskatoon
Arlene Mongovius has been a proud Saskatchewan Roughrider fan her whole life.
One of her favourite parts of the Canadian Football League resuming each spring is the community, fan-driven events like the annual Green and White Day at SMF Field.
"That's one of the best things about being a Rider fan is you get to know the players," she said. "And it's such a thrill that they would come up to Saskatoon year after year and host training camp here because they are the Saskatchewan Roughriders, not the Regina Roughriders."
The afternoon featured more than just live music, the Rider Pep Band, games and of course a formal skirmish. Rider State of the Nation allows fans like Mongovius, who sat in the front row, to ask the burning questions to head coach Craig Dickenson, president and CEO Craig Reynolds and general manager Jeremy O'Day.
"One of the great things about the CFL is the accessibility," Reynolds said. "Talking about football, answering fan questions -- in the middle of training camp as well."
With both O'Day and Dickenson entering the final year of their contracts, on top of welcoming a new offensive scheme and new starting quarterback Trevor Harris, she's hoping the Riders can put the misery of last year behind them.
"It's a very big season for them this year," Mongovius said. "Last year was pretty tough. It was tough on the fans, but it was also tough on them and they have a lot to prove this year."
One topic brought up during the address is the difficult financial situation facing not only the CFL but its fans. Reynolds said season ticket numbers have decreased compared to last year -- the first time the Riders' average attendance was below 28,000 since 2006. As live sports continue to rebound after the effects of COVID-19, he said the organization is still trying to lure fans back to Mosaic Stadium.
"Concerts aren't necessarily selling out like they used to. Live sports isn't selling out like it used to. What we find is large events are certainly selling out," Reynolds said.
To combat falling attendance, Reynold said the team is leaning into its theme nights, as well as having every concession operator offer a five-dollar item. He said 9,000 seats in the stadium have a reduced ticket price this season.
As for other questions fielded by Reynolds, he said a redesigned jersey isn't coming this year, but to expect a new jersey for next season. In lieu of that, the team will wear its retro jersey for more than just the Labour Day Classic in 2023.
On the field, Dickenson highlighted a number of areas the team is looking to improve. But overall, he said the 2023 version of the Roughriders will be much more disciplined and committed after drawing criticism many times a season ago for untimely penalties.
"We're going to have a team you're going to be proud of out there," Dickenson said to end the Rider state of the nation.
The Green and White game was cut short after it was delayed for roughly an hour Saturday because of smoky conditions.
Fans watching the backup quarterback competition closely will have plenty to watch when the preseason begins next Saturday. Starting quarterback Trevor Harris is leaving the team for four days this week to be with his wife for the birth of their third child. Dickenson isn't expecting him to play in the preseason opener.
Training camp at Griffiths Stadium will resume on Monday morning.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Child-care deserts in Canada affecting nearly 50 per cent of younger children: report
Despite federal plans to lower the cost of day-care services, one report finds it doesn’t address the lack of child-care spaces across Canada, as nearly half of younger children do not have access to services.
Scotiabank chief economist says another BoC rate hike is 'required,' but not everyone agrees
Economists are offering differing opinions on whether the Bank of Canada should raise interest rates again after a slight uptick to the annual pace of inflation last month.
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know for the long weekend
Poor air quality and extreme fire risk is expected throughout the long weekend, and officials are urging Albertans to put safety first.
Italy's Meloni rejects criticism from Trudeau over LGBTQ2S+ rights at G7 Summit
Italy's far-right Premier Giorgia Meloni on Sunday rejected criticism from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit about her government's stance on LGBTQ+ rights.
Deportation order over bogus college admission letter could set precedent: lawyers
An Edmonton woman is facing deportation from Canada this month after a college admission letter that secured her entry into the country five years ago turned out to be fake.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Hiroshima for G7 summit as world leaders sanction Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Saturday in Japan for talks with the leaders of the world's most powerful democracies, a personal appearance meant to galvanize global attention as the nations ratcheted up pressure on Moscow for its 15-month invasion of Ukraine.
Lawn painting and less flushing: How some Canadians are living greener lives
Climate change is impacting Canadians from coast to coast to coast, so many households are taking it upon themselves to reduce their impact on the environment. Here are just some of the ways they are doing that.
'The Star Dude': B.C. man building the world's largest pair of binoculars
Port Alberni's David Gibney has had stars in his eyes for decades, and is about to realize his life's ambition — creating what he claims is the world’s largest pair of binoculars.
U.S. ambassador to NATO 'expects' Canada to have a plan to meet two per cent defence spending target
The U.S. Ambassador to NATO says the alliance expects Canada and other member countries to have a clear plan of how they will meet their defence spending targets when the alliance meets this summer to renegotiate their spending goals.
Regina
-
Death investigation launched after body discovered in Glen Elm Trailer Court: Regina police
Following the discovery of the body of an adult in east Regina, police along with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have opened a death investigation.
-
'The toughest regulations': Filipino health care workers comment on difficult licensing process in Sask.
Health Minister Paul Merriman was part of a delegation that went to Philippines in November to recruit health care professionals. Now some are arriving in Saskatchewan.
-
Bagpipes, drums and Scottish athletics on full display in Victoria Park
The sounds of bagpipes and drums filled downtown Regina, marking the start of an annual Saskatchewan staple.
Winnipeg
-
-
-
Police execute search warrant on magic mushroom store
Winnipeg police have shut down an Osborne Village store for selling illegal magic mushrooms.
Calgary
-
Alberta campers take precautions as province-wide fire ban continues
May long weekend often marks the unofficial kickoff to camping season in Alberta, but a province-wide fire ban and volatile wildfire conditions are prompting thousands of outdoor enthusiasts to take precautions.
-
Canadian National Barista Championships brings a crowd to Calgary
Calgary is playing host to some of the best coffee makers in the country this weekend.
-
Two Calgary firefighters hurt in Castleglen Way house fire Saturday
Two firefighters were injured in a northeast Calgary fire on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know for the long weekend
Poor air quality and extreme fire risk is expected throughout the long weekend, and officials are urging Albertans to put safety first.
-
Smoke puts a stop to Edmonton May long weekend events
Cooler temperatures and rain in the forecast is giving hope to evacuees and firefighters, even as thick smoke from wildfires forced the cancellation of a number of outdoor activities that traditionally mark the beginning of the May long weekend.
-
Vehicle noise reduction initiative returns to Edmonton streets
The Edmonton Police Service is bringing back an initiative aimed at cracking down on speeding and car noise in the city.
Toronto
-
Why the winner of the Toronto election is literally anyone's bet
With five weeks left in Toronto's mayoral election, the race is starting to get a little more interesting — and garnering more interest for that matter.
-
Man charged in stabbing death of woman at park in Brampton, Ont.
A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a woman at a park in Brampton.
-
These are Toronto's best restaurant patios, according to OpenTable
Torontonians looking to patio-hop this Victoria Day long weekend can look to a new list of 25 outdoor dining spots just named among the most popular in Canada for a source of inspiration.
Ottawa
-
One dead, suspect at large following shooting in Renfrew, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking for a suspect after one person was killed Friday in Renfrew, Ont.
-
Canadian comedian Russell Peters joins bid for Ottawa Senators ownership
The Neko Sparks Group is adding another celebrity to its roster as it seeks ownership of the Ottawa Senators. Canadian comedian Russell Peters announced on social media Saturday that he has joined up with Sparks's bid.
-
Redblacks welcome fans to the stands ahead of CFL season
A large group of dedicated Ottawa Redblacks fans braved the rain Saturday at the team's annual Fan Fest for a chance to catch a live scrimmage and meet the players.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver photographer captures images of orcas ‘metres’ from his kayak
Liam Brennan had a once-in-a-lifetime experience while kayaking near the University of British Columbia last Wednesday.
-
'It makes us feel like we belong': Father of son with autism throws inclusive birthday bash
One year ago, Max Chen had just one classmate show up to his birthday party. David, his father, expressed his disappointment on social media. He never imagined the response it would generate.
-
'The Star Dude': B.C. man building the world's largest pair of binoculars
Port Alberni's David Gibney has had stars in his eyes for decades, and is about to realize his life's ambition — creating what he claims is the world’s largest pair of binoculars.
Montreal
-
Threats against Montreal music festival put liquor license in limbo on opening night
A music festival underway in Montreal this weekend faced losing its liquor license due to security concerns. Montreal police (SPVM) say threats were made against the organizers of Metro Metro Festival—and the festival itself.
-
Driver crashes into Hydro-Quebec pole, flips car and flees
A driver who crashed into a Hydro-Quebec pole fled the scene before being arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
-
Montreal team develops app to help you decipher perplexing parking signs
A Montreal app developer has released a new tool to help you decipher Montreal parking signs. “Parky AI” was born after the company's CEO got a parking ticket, which he blamed on confusing signs.
Vancouver Island
-
'The Star Dude': B.C. man building the world's largest pair of binoculars
Port Alberni's David Gibney has had stars in his eyes for decades, and is about to realize his life's ambition — creating what he claims is the world’s largest pair of binoculars.
-
Suspects arrested after 'world's largest burl' damaged in suspicious fire on Vancouver Island
Mounties have arrested two suspects after a roadside attraction on northern Vancouver Island was damaged in a suspicious fire Wednesday night.
-
Video of 'terrifying assault' at Central Saanich high school released as police seek armed attackers
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers has released video of what it describes as a "terrifying assault" by a group of armed attackers at a high school in Central Saanich last year.
Atlantic
-
Princess Anne offers praise as Canada's oldest military regiment marks anniversary
Canada's oldest continually serving cavalry regiment heard words of praise from a royal visitor today as part of festivities marking the southern New Brunswick unit's 175th anniversary.
-
National Fiddle Day marked in Truro, N.S., celebration
A group of fiddlers put on a show for community members at the town of Old Barns near Truro, N.S., to fundraise for the Canadian Grandmasters Fiddling Competition.
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins area CUPE education workers decry standstill contract negotiations with Catholic school board
Education workers in the Timmins and Timiskaming areas are calling on the Northeast Catholic District School Board to resume contract negotiations, so that around 160 support workers can receive the $1 wage hike agreed to by the province late last year.
-
Child-care deserts in Canada affecting nearly 50 per cent of younger children: report
Despite federal plans to lower the cost of day-care services, one report finds it doesn’t address the lack of child-care spaces across Canada, as nearly half of younger children do not have access to services.
-
Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket sold in northern Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says there are two weeks left to claim a $1 million prize from a Lotto Max ticket sold in northern Ontario last year.
London
-
Listowel, Ont.'s Corey Conners looking for first major PGA tournament win
A Listowel, Ontario native is looking to win his first major championship in the PGA.
-
Live music and gooey goodness for Victoria long weekend
While many like to escape the city on the first long weekend of the season, there’s plenty to do in London for those who choose to stay.
-
London restaurant named one of Canada’s most popular patios
Looking for some outdoor dining to kick-off the Victoria Day weekend? One London local has been ranked among the most popular in Canada.