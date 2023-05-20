Roughrider fans enjoy abbreviated Green and White Day in Saskatoon

Arlene Mongovius has been a proud Saskatchewan Roughrider fan her whole life.

One of her favourite parts of the Canadian Football League resuming each spring is the community, fan-driven events like the annual Green and White Day at SMF Field.

"That's one of the best things about being a Rider fan is you get to know the players," she said. "And it's such a thrill that they would come up to Saskatoon year after year and host training camp here because they are the Saskatchewan Roughriders, not the Regina Roughriders."

The afternoon featured more than just live music, the Rider Pep Band, games and of course a formal skirmish. Rider State of the Nation allows fans like Mongovius, who sat in the front row, to ask the burning questions to head coach Craig Dickenson, president and CEO Craig Reynolds and general manager Jeremy O'Day.

"One of the great things about the CFL is the accessibility," Reynolds said. "Talking about football, answering fan questions -- in the middle of training camp as well."

With both O'Day and Dickenson entering the final year of their contracts, on top of welcoming a new offensive scheme and new starting quarterback Trevor Harris, she's hoping the Riders can put the misery of last year behind them.

"It's a very big season for them this year," Mongovius said. "Last year was pretty tough. It was tough on the fans, but it was also tough on them and they have a lot to prove this year."

One topic brought up during the address is the difficult financial situation facing not only the CFL but its fans. Reynolds said season ticket numbers have decreased compared to last year -- the first time the Riders' average attendance was below 28,000 since 2006. As live sports continue to rebound after the effects of COVID-19, he said the organization is still trying to lure fans back to Mosaic Stadium.

"Concerts aren't necessarily selling out like they used to. Live sports isn't selling out like it used to. What we find is large events are certainly selling out," Reynolds said.

To combat falling attendance, Reynold said the team is leaning into its theme nights, as well as having every concession operator offer a five-dollar item. He said 9,000 seats in the stadium have a reduced ticket price this season.

As for other questions fielded by Reynolds, he said a redesigned jersey isn't coming this year, but to expect a new jersey for next season. In lieu of that, the team will wear its retro jersey for more than just the Labour Day Classic in 2023.

On the field, Dickenson highlighted a number of areas the team is looking to improve. But overall, he said the 2023 version of the Roughriders will be much more disciplined and committed after drawing criticism many times a season ago for untimely penalties.

"We're going to have a team you're going to be proud of out there," Dickenson said to end the Rider state of the nation.

The Green and White game was cut short after it was delayed for roughly an hour Saturday because of smoky conditions.

Fans watching the backup quarterback competition closely will have plenty to watch when the preseason begins next Saturday. Starting quarterback Trevor Harris is leaving the team for four days this week to be with his wife for the birth of their third child. Dickenson isn't expecting him to play in the preseason opener.

Training camp at Griffiths Stadium will resume on Monday morning.