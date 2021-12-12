Roughnecks spoil Rush home opener with one-point victory

SASKATOON -

The Saskatchewan Rush suffered another tough loss in their home opener Saturday night, falling 11-10 to the Calgary Roughnecks.

Saskatchewan fell behind 3-0 to start the game before coming back to tie it, with help from two consecutive goals by Jeff Shattler along with a power-play goal from Robert Church.

The Rush would eventually get their first lead of the game off a goal from Church.



After Calgary tied it up, Mark Matthews would find the back of the net to restore the one goal lead for Saskatchewan.



The two teams would head into the half tied at six after Haiden Dickenson knotted things up for Calgary.

The Rush would find themselves down by two goals heading into the fourth quarter before Josh Currier would score on a diving shot. After being waved off initially, the goal would stand following video review.

Saskatchewan would tie the game at 10 a couple of minutes later, but Zach Herreweyers would score the game winner for Calgary late in the fourth to lift the Roughnecks to a 11-10 victory.

It's the second straight game the Rush have lost by a point. Saskatchewan lost in overtime to Halifax by a score of 12-11 in their opening game of the season on the east coast.

The Saskatchewan Rush are back on the road next week in Vancouver to take on the Warriors.