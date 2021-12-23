Rosthern RCMP ask for help finding 48-year-old man missing since October

Saskatoon -

Rosthern RCMP are requesting assistance in the search for a 48-year-old man who has been missing since October.

Leslie Peesker was last seen at a gas station riding his bicycle at the intersection of Highway 11 and Rosthern on Oct. 14, RCMP said in a news release.

Peesker was reported missing on Wednesday. His family told police he was travelling to Prince Albert.

Peesker may camp outdoors, according to his family, but it is out of character for him to have no contact.

Peesker is five foot ten inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

RCMP and his family are hoping to confirm his well-being.

Anyone with information about Peesker is asked to contact Rosthern RCMP at 306-232-6400 or Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. ​