SASKATOON -- The community of Rosthern has lost its motel.

Members of Rosthern Fire and Rescue were called to the community’s motel at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the fire department.

Photos posted on the fire department’s Facebook page show the motel was engulfed in flames, leaving behind heavy damage.

No injuries have been reported and no cause has been released.

Rosthern Fire and Rescue is asking people to stay away from the area as it is not safe and is still under investigation by RCMP.