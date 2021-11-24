Rosthern Hospital temporarily suspends some services

SASKATOON -

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is temporarily suspending some lab services at Rosthern Hospital due to renovations.

Service will be limited to emergency and urgent patients as of Nov. 26, the SHA said in a media release.

Those who need non-urgent laboratory testing services will need to go to Warman, Prince Albert or Saskatoon, the SHA said.

Rosthern Hospital anticipates it will resume regular operations at 8 a.m. on Monday.