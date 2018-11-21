

CTV Saskatoon





Volunteer firefighter Darrell James Morrison, 46, died Wednesday morning while responding to a two-semi crash near Rosetown.

“RIP brother you have served with pride. We will take it from here,” Kindersley Fire Department said on its Facebook page.

He was a member of the Rosetown Fire Department, which responded to the crash along with Rosetown RCMP, Biggar Fire Department and Rosetown EMS.

Morrison was struck by a passing semi while he was assisting at the scene, RCMP said in a news release.

Lifesaving efforts were made by his colleagues at the scene and he was transported to hospital in Rosetown, but he died a short time later.

No one was hurt in the initial collision, which happened about 22 kilometres north of Rosetown.

Investigators have determined that one truck was entering Highway 4 from the west and turning north when it was struck by a southbound bound semi travelling on Highway 4, police said.