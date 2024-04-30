Rollover on Sask. rural road leads to serious injuries

Two people received serious injuries following a single-vehicle rollover on a rural road near Witchekan Lake First Nation.

On Saturday at around 6:15 p.m., officers from Spiritwood RCMP were called to the scene along with the fire department and EMS, RCMP said in a release.

“The driver of the vehicle was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital with serious injuries," RCMP said.

The passenger of the vehicle was taken to hospital by EMS with injuries described as serious in nature.

Spiritwood RCMP are continuing to investigate alongside a collision reconstructionist.

Witchekan Lake First First Nation is located approximately 200 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.