SASKATOON -- Health Canada seized 14 sexual enhancement products from Lil’ Devil Adult Video & Toys on Thursday.

Many of the products, with names such as Alien Power Platinum 11000 and ResERECTION!, had similar packaging to previously seized products containing substances including tadalafil sildenafil, according to a notice on Health Canada's website.

The two drugs are used to treat erectile dysfunction and should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional, Health Canada says.

Other products were labelled to contain yohimbe, a bark extract that can cause serious reactions, particularly in people with high blood pressure, or heart, kidney or liver disease.

Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means that they have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality, the agency says.

They may contain ingredients not listed on the label, or a dangerous ingredient or combination of ingredients.

Health Canada conducted a simlair seizure at another Saskatoon busines in August of last year.