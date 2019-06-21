

CTV Saskatoon





There were plenty of smiling faces at the Rock Your Roots walk on Friday, an event to celebrate National Indigenous People Day.

The cupcakes served as a symbol for reconciliation, to give some of the former residential school students a celebration for birthdays parties they were denied years ago.

Thousands of children from surrounding schools also received cupcakes to educate the future generation about some of the atrocities in residential schools.

“Oh its education, and its knowledge, and it’s for our community,” said Shirley Isbister, President of the Central Urban Métis Federation Incorporated (CUMFI).

CUMFI volunteers worked tirelessly in a room filled with donated water bottles, chips, and cupcakes to prepare for this event.

This was the fourth successful Rock Your Roots walk, a step closer to reconciliation for many.