A Saskatoon convenience store employee who couldn’t take off his ring suffered minor injuries in an armed robbery on Friday.

Police responded to the store, in the 1000 block of McKercher Drive, around 3 a.m., according to a news release.

Employees reported that a man armed with a knife had entered and demanded cash and cigarettes, then fled the scene on foot.

Minutes later the suspect entered the store again and demanded more cigarettes and a ring that one of the employees was wearing. When he couldn’t remove the ring, he was struck by the suspect, suffering a minor injury, police say.

The suspect then fled the store once again, just as officers were arriving. A short foot chase ensued and ended at a nearby apartment parking lot, when police Tasered the suspect after he refused to comply with commands, police say.

Officers found some of the stolen items along the route of the chase.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Meadow Lake man, was taken into custody and transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He now faces charges.