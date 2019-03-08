

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon Police are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery at a business in the 3000 block of Diefenbaker Drive.

Around 1:10 a.m. Friday a man and a woman entered the business, police said in a news release.

The man was armed with a sawed off shotgun and demanded cash from an employee. The employee refused and the suspects fled out the front door.

A customer attempted to follow the suspects but quickly stopped when the man fired the shotgun into the air, police said. No one was hurt.

The male suspect was wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, white pants and black shoes.

The female suspect is believed to be in her twenties. She was wearing a beige coat with fur on the collar and sleeves.