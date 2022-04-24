Robbery at gunpoint reported in area prior to man's shooting death: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon Police Service has charged three teens in connection to a shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning.

Police have identified 27-year-old Shedane Favel as the victim. Three boys aged 13, 14, and 16 are charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

Police say at 6:30 a.m. Favel waved down an officer and said he'd been shot in the 200 block of Avenue O South. Paramedics took him to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

In an update sent to media early Monday afternoon, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said a robbery involving a gun took place in the area, prior to Favel's shooting.

The alleged victim was riding a bicycle and was able to flee the area, SPS said.

"Police are asking him to come forward, or for anyone who has information on the incident to call 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers," SPS said.

The teens accused in Favel's death were expected to make their first appearance in provincial court Monday morning.

Favel's death is Saskatoon's fifth homicide of the year.