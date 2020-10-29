SASKATOON -- Saskatoon mayoral candidate Rob Norris plans to demonstrate Saskatchewan’s natural beauty with a “Paris of the Prairies” nominee immigration program.

The program would people to the province and city, looking for entrepreneurs, investors, families, students, and those with specialized abilities.

”We aim and intend to ensure that the provincial government, that the federal government, governments and communities around the world understand the unique opportunities associated with coming to invest in, work in, and live in Saskatchewan, Canada,” Norris said.

In a press conference on Thursday Norris said the plan for the initial pilot program is to consists of 5,000 spots.

The program will have to be chosen by the Government of Canada under its Federal/Municipal Nominee Program.

”This is a large initiative that the federal government is going to be rolling out. What I want to be sure is we’re very cost conscious, we’re not going to run off by ourselves,” Norris said.

”I want to make sure that were leveraging federal and provincial resources and really tapping into to those networks that already exist.”

Norris said that he plans the program becoming a ”global campaign, and we’re going to be looking for any number of partners to help us raise the flag, and that’s going to begin obviously with the Government of Canada.”