Rob Clarke is bowing out of the Saskatchewan Party leadership race.

Clarke made the announcement Wednesday morning on his Facebook page.

“I will not allow a damaging vote-splitting scenario to pave the way for a majority NDP government in 2020,” he wrote in the post. “I am committed to doing the right thing for the people of Saskatchewan today and always.”

Clarke said he will now be supporting Ken Cheveldayoff in his run for party leadership.

The remaining candidates are Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Scott Moe, Alanna Koch, Gordon Wyant and Cheveldayoff, The new leader will be elected Jan. 27, 2018, in Saskatoon.