Saskatoon police removed roadblocks and cleared the scene on the 300 block of Avenue R South late Thursday afternoon, hours after witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun at a home in the area.

Officers cordoned off the area and set up traffic restrictions early in the morning, after the reports.

A female eventually exited the home and was taken into police custody in the morning, but officers remained on scene until about 4:30 p.m.

“Police remained on scene for much of the day to determine whether another individual remained inside the residence,” police said in a news release.

“They were unable to locate anyone else inside the residence.”

Crisis negotiators, canine officers, tactical unit officers and the explosives disposal unit robot also responded to the scene.

There were no reports of shots fired or of any injuries.