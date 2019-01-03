

A recent poll shows people in Saskatoon are split on whether the city does a good enough job to get the public’s input on decisions.

The poll, commissioned by the city, surveyed more than 500 people on cell phones and landlines between June and July.

Roads topped the list for main concerns. The report shows road construction was the most important issue for respondents. After that, respondents found taxes second most important, followed by traffic and infrastructure.

Respondents were evenly split on whether the city is investing enough in transportation options.

Meanwhile, 47 per cent of respondents feel the city is making downtown an appealing destination.