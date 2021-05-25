PRINCE ALBERT -- The R.M. of Buckland lifted its municipal fire ban on Tuesday that had been in place for over a month.

The rain on Sunday and Monday prompted council to revoke the order, said Reeve Don Fryk.

“It’s a much needed rain,” said Fryk.

He said the rain will also add moisture back into the roads and make it easier for equipment to smooth rough patches that have become “wash boarded.”

“Once the ban is lifted, you can do what you normally did with fire. You can burn in burning barrels and have campfires,” Fryk said.

With the ban lifted, people in the R.M. can also set off fireworks.

Fyrk said the rain will also help extinguish hotspots in the Cloverdale fire.

The origin of the Cloverdale wildfire has been determined, but not released to the public. An investigation into the cause of the Cloverdale wildfire is still ongoing.

As of Tuesday, the fire ban order in the District of Lakeland is still in effect. It bans all burning, burning permits, recreational campfires and fireworks.