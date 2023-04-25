RM denies permit for Saskatoon green bin waste facility

The RM that surrounds Saskatoon has indicated it will not accept material from the city's new green bins, but the move won't jeopardize the program, according to the city.

In an 8-1 vote, the RM of Corman Park's council declined a request from Green Prairie Environmental (GPE) to set up an organics composting facility next to a landfill the firm already operates in the RM, the city said in a news release.

“I think we all believe in recycling,” Corman Park Reeve Judy Harwood told CTV News. “But I think what happened is there will be 20,000 tonnes coming out to the landfill on Baker Road and that area is one of the most densified areas in terms of residential homes.”

GPE inked a contract with the City of Saskatoon in 2020 to handle the new organics program.

According to a city, GPE's contract with the city "requires a contingency plan in the event that GPE faces any challenges to fully deliver service."

"Residents should know that any extra cost of the contingency will be carried by GPE and not the city," the news release said.

The program will launch next week as planned and green bin collection won't be affected, the city said.

Brenda Lemke, Saskatoon’s director of water and waste operations, said the problem is up to GPE to rectify.

“We’re still on track. Despite these setbacks or hiccups we’ve done a good job of planning for contingencies and making sure that we have options available to us,” said Lemke.

Harwood is hopeful the RM can still work with GPE to rectify the issue, and she doesn’t rule out finding another location for the material.

“We’ll wait and see what comes forward because I think Green Prairie has to come back and we’ll see what they have. They may have another option that could come for a vote.”

-With files from Carla Shynkaruk