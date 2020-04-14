Riversdale fire under investigation
Published Tuesday, April 14, 2020 6:18PM CST
SASKATOON -- The cause of a house fire in the Riversdale neighbourhood is under investigation.
Firefighters arrived to the home in the 200 block of Avenue F South on Tuesday to find flames shooting from the back.
The fire department says the house is abandoned.
There is no word on the cause or a damage estimate.