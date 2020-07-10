SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan's Water Security Agency (WSA) says rapidly increasing flows on the North Saskatchewan River are expected to peak Friday.

The WSA recommends caution around the river and says the increased flow poses a "safety risk" and high water levels could result in property damage over the next couple days.

The agency had previously predicted a flow of 1500 cubic metres per second but now believes the flow will reach 2000 metres per second.

The WSA said it attributes the forecasting change to increased flows from Alberta and recent rainfall around North Battleford.