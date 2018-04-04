Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is getting ready for its largest spring auction in Saskatoon.

"This is the largest selection of equipment we've ever offered at our Saskatoon site,” Jason Huber, regional sales manager, said in a news release.

According to the auctioneers, there will be more than 2,250 pieces of equipment for sale on Monday and Tuesday at the site just north of Saskatoon, on Highway 12 North and Cory Road.

Some of the items for sale include excavators, sprayers, combines, trucks and trailers.

All items will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.