A rifle and jewelry was stolen from a rural residence in the RM of Reford on Friday.

Officers received a complaint of a break and enter at the property east of Wilkie around 11 p.m., according to Wilkie RCMP.

The front door was forced open, and several areas of the house and garage had been rummaged through. Among the stolen items was a rifle, a jewellery box containing a wedding ring, a large amount of alcohol and a hockey bag.

Police found a small bag of what is believed to be methamphetamine, which they think was dropped by the one of suspects.

RCMP have not released any information on any suspects.