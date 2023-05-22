Riders coaching staff expecting breakout season from former U of S Husky
Former University of Saskatchewan Huskies defensive back Nelson Lokombo is coming into his third CFL season with some added expectations.
However, head coach Craig Dickenson sees the 24-year-old as a CFL sophomore at this point in his career.
"It's really his second year. Second year [is when] we should see a spike. Spike in terms of production, spike in terms of growth and spike in terms of leadership. So far, so good. He's had a good camp," Dickenson said Monday following the Riders training camp session.
Lokombo is only considered a second-year player because he was one of four players who tore their Achilles tendons before the first day of training camp during a player-only workout in 2021.
He recovered in time for camp last year, but still wasn't at his accustomed playing level following a year of rehab.
"I got my feet wet last year," Lokombo said. "[I] played in a couple of games, started a couple games and really got a feel for it. So yeah, I'm feeling good right now for my third year.
Without any restrictions, Lokombo is expected to be a contributor on defence this season and show the versatility which helped make him a second overall pick in the 2021 CFL Draft.
"Coach Klund likes to say: 'Perfect the art of playing defensive back,'" Lokombo said.
"That's something you do every single practice and you keep working on it until you get that down."
Lokombo spent nearly the entire session at the free safety position to start the first day of the second week of training camp.
That's where he's expected to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the B.C. Lions at Mosaic Stadium. However, he's ready to fill in at halfback and cornerback when needed as well.
With Saturday's preseason opener quickly approaching, the battle for starting positions is intensifying.
"A lot of those young guys are going to get a lot of reps," defensive backs coach Marcus Klund said. "Usually when we get into those live reps and into the preseason that's when we start seeing guys kind of start separating themselves from others."
ROSTER CHANGES
The Riders announced the signing of American wide receiver Randy Satterfield Monday.
Satterfield originally joined the team ahead of the 2020 season before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To make room for him on the roster, Jake Herslow was released.
Johnston to release decision on need for public inquiry into foreign interference
The man charged with recommending how best to deal with foreign interference in Canada's federal elections will finally say whether he believes a public inquiry is necessary.
France details huge security for Paris' gargantuan 2024 Olympic opening ceremony
France's government, the organizing committee president for the 2024 Paris Games and the French capital's mayor signed an 11-page security protocol Tuesday that for the first time publicly laid out plans to shield the July 26 opening ceremony from the threats of terrorism, drone attacks and other risks.
Prince Harry's effort to pay for British police protection fails in court
A London judge ruled Tuesday against Prince Harry in his efforts to pay for police protection when he visits Britain.
Police in Portugal resume search for Madeleine McCann, British child missing since 2007
Police on Tuesday renewed the search for Madeleine McCann, the British child who disappeared in 2007, with officers digging and scraping the surface of land near a dam close to where she went missing in southern Portugal.
Doctors concerned more people using cannabis during pregnancy
Researchers say an increase in emergency room visits and hospitalizations related to cannabis use by pregnant women is raising concerns about risks including preterm labour, low birth weight and negative effects on the baby's developing brain.
Disgraced children's TV entertainer Rolf Harris dies at 93
Rolf Harris, the veteran entertainer whose decades-long career as a family favourite on British and Australian television was shattered when he was convicted of sexual assaults on young girls, has died. He was 93.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are engaged
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez are engaged, a source close to the couple tells CNN.
Russia claims it has defeated alleged incursion from Ukraine, a day after attack began
Russian troops and security forces quashed Tuesday an alleged cross-border raid from Ukraine, claiming to have killed more than 70 attackers in a battle that lasted around 24 hours, a senior Moscow official said.
The cyber gulag: How Russia tracks, censors and controls its citizens
For many Russians, it has become increasingly hard to evade the scrutiny of the authorities, with the government actively monitoring social media accounts and using surveillance cameras against activists.
Riders coaching staff expecting breakout season from former U of S Husky
Former University of Saskatchewan Huskies defensive back Nelson Lokombo is coming into his third CFL season with some added expectations.
