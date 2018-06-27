

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatchewan Roughrider Duron Carter’s marijuana possession case was in a Saskatoon courtroom Wednesday morning.

A lawyer for the wide receiver and cornerback appeared in the city’s provincial court on behalf of Carter and entered a not guilty plea.

Carter was charged at the Saskatoon airport in February.

The case is expected to back in court July 5 to set a trial date.

Carter was named the Riders’ most outstanding player for the 2017 CFL season and signed a one-year extension with the team in January.