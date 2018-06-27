Riders’ Carter pleads not guilty to marijuana possession in Saskatoon
Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Duron Carter takes a breather during first half CFL action against the B.C. Lions, in Regina on Sunday, August 13, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:17PM CST
Saskatchewan Roughrider Duron Carter’s marijuana possession case was in a Saskatoon courtroom Wednesday morning.
A lawyer for the wide receiver and cornerback appeared in the city’s provincial court on behalf of Carter and entered a not guilty plea.
Carter was charged at the Saskatoon airport in February.
The case is expected to back in court July 5 to set a trial date.
Carter was named the Riders’ most outstanding player for the 2017 CFL season and signed a one-year extension with the team in January.