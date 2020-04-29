SASKATOON -- A popular restaurant in the city's Nutana neighbourhood is asking for help finding a clay chimnea that was stolen this week.

Las Palapas Resort Grill on Victoria Avenue took to social media Tuesday saying thieves made off with its smiling sun chiminea, a familiar sight in the neighbourhood.

Las Palapas is offering a $100 gift card to for anyone who helps them track this stolen item down.

The restaurant says the chimnea has been out front welcoming guests for years now and they would like it back.

In a follow-up post on Facebook, the restaurant's owners said while the chimnea is still at large, they were touched by the response on social media.

"Our intention in posting was to hopefully find our missing 'sunshine.' Instead we found another source, all of you that opened your hearts and shared our loss, albeit a small one when comparing it to the sad unfolding of the current crisis across the world," the post said.