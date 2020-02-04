SASKATOON -- A dozen retired SaskTel workers in Saskatoon are fixing up old, donated computers for use in central and northern Saskatchewan.

"We think we're making a difference when you look at the three R's, reduce recycle and reuse. We think we're making a difference in that," said Barry Rutherford, one of the volunteer organizers for SaskTel Pioneers.

Last year the group provided 2,849 computers to schools and non-profit organizations as part of the Computers for Schools program. The group meets every afternoon.

"I like machines and to get them into the hands of people that maybe couldn't afford them feels good," member Dennis Kingwell said.

He enjoys working on the computers as well.

"A lot of people that retire get stagnant, you have to keep your body and your mind active and I've learned an awful lot about computers and other people working here."

Regina also has a group which provides computers for schools in the south.