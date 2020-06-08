SASKATOON -- After months of being closed due to the COVID-19 public heath order, restaurants and bars can officially reopen in Saskatchewan.

Under Phase Three of the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan, restaurants, bars, tattoo shops, gyms and places of worship can reopen on Monday.

“Holy smokes we open today at 11 a.m. … [We’re] bubbling with excitement. It will be different so please be patient,” the Yard and Flagon announced in a Facebook post.

And while more businesses can reopen, some are opting to hold off.

Taste Restaurant Group, which owns Una, Picaro, Bar Gusto and Cohens, announced the soonest one of its restaurants will be opening is the week of June 22.

In a Facebook post, the group said Una will be the first of the four restaurants to reopen, with Cohens and Picaro to likely reopen in August.

Under Phase Three rules, restaurants can only operate up to 50 per cent capacity and recreation areas such as dance floors and pool tables must remain closed.