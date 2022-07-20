'Rest easy Viper': Saskatoon Police Service says goodbye to canine member

Saskatoon Police Service is saying farewell to one of its canine members.

Viper died due to an off-duty medical emergency, according to police. He was eight years old.

"Viper enjoyed a successful career in both patrol and narcotic detection with several hundred deployments over the nearly seven years that he served," SPS said in post on social media.

SPS said Viper's accomplishments included finding suspects in two homicides and locating the weapon used in another.

"He will be deeply missed by his handler, family, and the SPS. Thank you for keeping your community, handler, and fellow officers safe." the post said.

"Rest easy Viper; your watch is over."