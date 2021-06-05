SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has issued a Wildfire Emergency Advisory Alert due to a wildfire north of Heritage Lake.

The fire has crossed highway 913 and there may be smoky conditions at times as well as active fire in the area, the provincial website said.

SPSA says it has personnel and aircrafts actively working in the area. It's advising the public stay out of the Heritage, Whiteswan and Pinkney Lake areas.

The agency says with extreme weather conditions, the active fire could rapidly change with no warning.

Highway travel restrictions are in place at the junction of highways 120 and 913, as well as the access road to Whelan Bay, Whiteswan Lake.

Residents and people working in the areas are asked to be prepared to be ready to "take action" should an evacuation be needed, the agency said.

SPSA is advising people to close doors, windows and vents and to take necessary precautions.

The emergency advisory alert is currently in place until June 8 at 5 p.m.