Residents say crime and high taxes are the most important issues facing the City of Saskatoon, according to a new survey.

The survey, commissioned by the city and conducted by Forum Research, received responses from 472 people by telephone and 792 online.

Of the online respondents, 17 per cent said crime and safety was their biggest concern followed by high taxes at 13 per cent and infrastructure at eight per cent.

Road construction, high taxes and traffic congestion topped the list of issues for those who responded by telephone.

Public transit, the cost of housing and road safety were also cited as issues.

Several respondents checked off “other” when asked what the biggest challenge facing the city is. Those responses included waste and composting, road maintenance, active transportation and wasteful spending.

When asked about their change in quality of life over the last three years, only 19 per cent of telephone respondents and 22 per cent of those online said it has improved. Forty-four percent of respondents online and 56 per cent by phone said it has stayed the same. Twenty-four per cent by phone and 35 per cent online said their quality of life has gotten worse over the last three years.

On rating the value of services provided by the city, 89 per cent of respondents by phone and 74 per cent online said they receive “good value” or “very good value.” The others cited “poor value” or “very poor value” when it comes to services.

“The results of the survey are intended to identify trends, develop baseline performance data, inform decisions related to initiatives and actions for strategic priorities, budget decisions, and service delivery decisions related to communications, engagement and customer service,” a summary of the survey reads.

The survey will be included in the agenda for the next Governance and Priorities meeting on Monday at City Hall.